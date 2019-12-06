Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Zarelli. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

ZARELLI, Thomas September 22, 1934 - November 28, 2019 At the age of 85, Tom passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Predeceased by his first wife Irene, his second wife Lizzie, his sisters Mary and Ilene, his brothers Fred and Ron, as well as his stepson David. Tom is survived by his six children Rene (Dan), Tommy (Michelle), Terry (Judy), Denny (Marla), Rick, and Ken, along with his three step-children Sylvia, Nelly and Linda Christoph. Tom is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dad loved to hunt, fish and camp and he passed this love along to all of his children. Dad loved to tell stories about his hunting and fishing adventures with his family and friends. These stories usually started with a wink and a smile. Dad worked at Dockyard before going to work at Yarrows/Victoria Shipyards. One by one, each one of his boys came to work alongside of him and now, a third generation is also working there. Dad instilled a "work hard, play hard" attitude in all of his children and he felt truly blessed to have the memories of fishing, hunting and camping alongside each of them. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and all of the Victoria General Hospital staff for the wonderful care they provided. Rest in peace Dad, we love you. At Dad's request, there will be no service. Family will have a private gathering in the New Year. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Tom's name to the BC Wildlife Federation.







ZARELLI, Thomas September 22, 1934 - November 28, 2019 At the age of 85, Tom passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Predeceased by his first wife Irene, his second wife Lizzie, his sisters Mary and Ilene, his brothers Fred and Ron, as well as his stepson David. Tom is survived by his six children Rene (Dan), Tommy (Michelle), Terry (Judy), Denny (Marla), Rick, and Ken, along with his three step-children Sylvia, Nelly and Linda Christoph. Tom is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dad loved to hunt, fish and camp and he passed this love along to all of his children. Dad loved to tell stories about his hunting and fishing adventures with his family and friends. These stories usually started with a wink and a smile. Dad worked at Dockyard before going to work at Yarrows/Victoria Shipyards. One by one, each one of his boys came to work alongside of him and now, a third generation is also working there. Dad instilled a "work hard, play hard" attitude in all of his children and he felt truly blessed to have the memories of fishing, hunting and camping alongside each of them. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and all of the Victoria General Hospital staff for the wonderful care they provided. Rest in peace Dad, we love you. At Dad's request, there will be no service. Family will have a private gathering in the New Year. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Tom's name to the BC Wildlife Federation. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close