ZARELLI, Thomas September 22, 1934 - November 28, 2019 At the age of 85, Tom passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Predeceased by his first wife Irene, his second wife Lizzie, his sisters Mary and Ilene, his brothers Fred and Ron, as well as his stepson David. Tom is survived by his six children Rene (Dan), Tommy (Michelle), Terry (Judy), Denny (Marla), Rick, and Ken, along with his three step-children Sylvia, Nelly and Linda Christoph. Tom is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dad loved to hunt, fish and camp and he passed this love along to all of his children. Dad loved to tell stories about his hunting and fishing adventures with his family and friends. These stories usually started with a wink and a smile. Dad worked at Dockyard before going to work at Yarrows/Victoria Shipyards. One by one, each one of his boys came to work alongside of him and now, a third generation is also working there. Dad instilled a "work hard, play hard" attitude in all of his children and he felt truly blessed to have the memories of fishing, hunting and camping alongside each of them. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and all of the Victoria General Hospital staff for the wonderful care they provided. Rest in peace Dad, we love you. At Dad's request, there will be no service. Family will have a private gathering in the New Year. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Tom's name to the BC Wildlife Federation.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019