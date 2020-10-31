1/1
Tim L. Gunderson
March 17, 1958 - October 27, 2020
Our beloved Tim passed away surrounded by his sisters Dawn & Cindy and brother-in-law Marty.

Tim will reunite with his mom Claire Gunderson. He leaves behind his father Don Gunderson, sisters Cindy Young (Marty), Dawn Pomponio (Bob), his nephews Tyson Young

(Alaina), Bryce Pomponio, Clayton Pomponio (Chantele), Darren St. Laurent (Jess), step son Chris Miller.

Tim lived in Shawnigan Lake for over 40 years, enjoying the lake sailing, wind surfing, and fishing. He loved music, dogs, fixing cars and most of all riding motorcycles (a few accidents!)

For information on the Celebration of Life (Date TBA soon) or to leave condolences go to:

www.facebook.com/cindy.young.3538

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
