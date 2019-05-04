Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Cummings. View Sign Obituary

CUMMINGS, Timothy April 8, 1943 - April 22, 2019 Tim's unexpected death from a severe infection created an outpouring of affection which would have surprised and embarrassed him. Unpretentious, kind and generous, Tim built lifelong friendships through his hospitality, sense of humour, and openness. He was also infamous for his meandering phone messages, refusal to own a cell phone nor a computer, and his "relaxed" housekeeping! As both teacher and youth probation officer, Tim was committed to mentoring his young charges to rise above the inequities which they faced. As an athlete, Tim's passion, sportsmanship, dedication, and all-round good fellowship are remembered by his many teammates, friends, and fellow competitors in the British Columbia tennis and rugby communities. Ten years ago, Tim made a dramatic decision to move with his beloved Airedale, Selby, to the tiny outport of Calvert, Newfoundland in order to spend more time with his son Jeremy, wife Laura, and his grandchildren William and Timothy. Thanks to his welcoming neighbours, it was a decision which profoundly changed him. Recluse or host and confidant, he finally experienced deep "home" and "belonging". With his final match ended, it's time for a pint. Here's to you, Tim! Celebration of Life: Victoria, B.C., date and location tbd. Please send any well wishes or stories of Tim via email to





