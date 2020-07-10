1/1
Timothy George CLAYDON
May 02, 1958 - June 20, 2020
It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Tim Claydon, husband and true love of Michele Eeley. Predeceased by father Derek Claydon(2017). He also leaves behind his daughter Kiah, her partner Alex and grandchildren Sumer and Daliah, father-in-law David Eeley and his partner Judy Morris and brother-in-law Jason Eeley.

Tim enjoyed his work at the Natural Resources Canada Pacific Geoscience Center in Sidney B.C.. He will be greatly missed by his colleagues far and wide, his passion creativity and humor made him such an integral part of the team.

Along with his many friends Tim was active participant in the Gabriola HAM Radio Group. Tim will be remembered for his quick wit and infectious smile his kindness and compassionate spirit.

In lieu of a service we ask that you remember Tim with a donation to the charity of your choice.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
