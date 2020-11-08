1/1
Timothy James "Tim" Culff
CULFF, Timothy James Tim passed way in Victoria, BC, on October 15th, 2020 at age 54, leaving behind family and friends who loved him very much. Tim was held in high regard as a loving son to his mother Wendy Corrigan and a loving brother to his two siblings Paul and Hannah Culff. He has reunited with his deceased father Tony, which is a comfort to the family he has left behind. We will see you again one day and love you very much. You will never be forgotten. "Don't waste your time always searching for those wasted years. Face up: make your stand and realize you're living in the golden years." Bruce Dickinson



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
