Timothy Sean Haughian was born on March 2, 1954 in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Robert and Marion Haughian. He then moved to Boundary Bay and eventually Ladner, B.C where he made lifelong friends and memories.



Tim passed away at age 65 after a courageous battle with cancer with family by his side.



Tim is survived by Stephanie Haughian and their three daughters, Melissa (Jeremy), Sasha (Jamie), Samantha (Clinton), eight grandchildren (Jacob, Kache, Ryley, Addyson, Bella, André, Joshua, Lucille) and sister Kathleen Lirette.



Tim was a stockbroker for many years before finding a passion for work in the film industry where he spent over 20 years as a Locations Manager. Tim scouted out some of the most impressive locations for major motion pictures filmed in the Vancouver area. He then worked his final years with Green Planet 21.



Tim's last days were spent with family and his closest friends. His room was filled with love, laughter, memories, old photos and Frank Sinatra tunes.



A heartfelt thank you to his friends, doctors and nurses at Royal Inland Hospital and B.C Cancer Agency for their compassion and support.



Please join us for a "Cheers to Dad" at his Celebration of Life taking place at 1:00 pm on Sunday, September 15th, 2019 at Tsawwassen Springs Golf and Country Club (5133 Springs Blvd, Tsawwassen, BC).

