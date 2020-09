Or Copy this URL to Share

Timothy Warner Gaunt, aged 63, passed away August 18, 2020, in Victoria B.C. of heart failure. He was born to Dennis and Sheila Gaunt in Rochdale, England. There will be a Celebration of Life for Tim at picnic area “A” in Mount Douglas Park, on Sunday September 27, 2020, between 10 AM and noon. Family can be contacted through Greg: at marty2@uvic.ca .



