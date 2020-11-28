OWENS, Todd Morgan It is with great sadness that we announce Todd Morgan Owens passed away peacefully at home with his loving companion and soulmate Ellen Sandy by his side, on November 22, 2020. Born in Saskatoon, SK on June 16, 1959. Todd was the second eldest of four boys and spent most of his life on Vancouver Island, in Victoria, BC. As a youth Todd played hockey and lacrosse as a goalie. He went on to coach and referee in both. He was an avid sports enthusiast and a devoted Canucks fan. Todd spent many years commercial fishing as well as sports fishing off the coast of Vancouver Island. He spent over 30 years in the construction industry where he was well known and respected. Todd was known for his strong work ethic and witty sense of humor. He was the sweetest and most kind-hearted person you could ever meet. When he wasn't working, Todd enjoyed playing darts, watching sports and spending time with family and friends. Todd loved all animals; hummingbirds were his favorite. He adored his two dogs Odin and Ivy who gave him much comfort and love. Todd was predeceased by his father Andrew. He is survived by his soulmate Ellen, and her children, Tanya (Robert) and Raymond, his mother Sharon, stepmother Donna and brothers Forrest (Anita), Andy, Elliott and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Todd also had a special place in his heart for Jessica and her sisters Heather and Lindsay. Todd, you will be lovingly remembered forever in our hearts. Due to COVID restrictions, the Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.







