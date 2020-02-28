BOYD, Thomas Henry Herbert May 2, 1933 - February 20, 2020 "A life well lived." Left to mourn his passing is Trix, his wife and best friend for 35 years, his children Mike, Valerie and Amos, and grandkids Danny and Ashley. Tom was a teacher for 32 years, 11 of those as Principal, retiring from his last post at Brentwood Bay Elementary in 1986. Tom and Trix spent 10 years traveling before settling in Sooke. A celebration of life will be held May 2nd. Condolences may be left at bit.do/TomBoyd.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020