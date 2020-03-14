Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom COWARD. View Sign Obituary

Tom Coward passed away peacefully with family by his side on February 4, 2020 at the age of 85.



Predeceased by his second wife Irene and daughter-in-law Wendy Coward. He is survived by wife Rosemarie Newberry, children Lynn (Lauri) Stevens, Chris (Shelley) Coward, Coleen (Joe) Brown, Tom Coward, step-children Carolyn (Scott) Ingbritson, Cynthia Hess, Cathrine Jansen, David (Jenn) Corey, Colin, Michael & Christine Newberry, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Tom was a longtime contractor in Victoria and during his retirement created many wooden hearts for family and friends.



Many thanks to the staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital, Dr Liebscher and Community Care Coordinator Sandra Myers for their care and compassion during the last few months.



A Celebration of Life to be held at Juan de Fuca Kinsmen Fieldhouse, 1767 Island Highway, Victoria, BC on May 24, 2020 from 1:00- 4:00. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mt Newton Centre Society, 2158 Mt Newton Cross Rd., Saanichton, BC V8M 2B2.

