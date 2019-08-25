Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom D. McCULLOCH. View Sign Service Information Hamilton Harron Funeral Home 5390 Fraser Street Vancouver , BC V5W2Z1 (604)-325-7441 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Ladner United Church Obituary

The family of Thomas Duncan Wyness McCulloch sadly announce his passing on August 18th, 2019. Tom was predeceased by his only brother Gordon in March 2003.



Beloved husband of Doreen McCulloch, he was born in Greenock Scotland, the eldest son of Thomas Duncan McCulloch and Ellen Gordon Wyness. In 1941, at the age of sixteen, during World War II, he went to sea as a Cadet in the Merchant Navy. He survived bombs, gunfire and torpedoes during this tumultuous time and was able to finish his service as a Second Officer. To honour his wartime sacrifice, he was awarded the Atlantic Star, the 1939-45 Star and medal, the Ushakov Medal and the Arctic Star.



In 1946, he married the 'anchor to his life', Doreen and shortly thereafter, Tom and his 'wee smasher' began their journey to immigrate to Canada. Tom and Doreen raised five Canadians - Andrew (Sue), Ellen (Alex) Duncan (Cheryl), Malcolm (Melanie) and Sarah. With their partners they in turn raised thirteen grandchildren- David, Matthew, Amanda, Alexis, James, Sarah, Tori, Chanelle, Lindsay, Megan, Wesley, Megan, and Eric.



Tom's greatest passion was seafaring, and his chosen professions and many successes reflected just that. In addition to surveying the coast and waters of BC, he spent many seasons in the Western Arctic where he made the news headlines when his ship "Richardson" was almost lost in the pack ice off Point Barrow in 1967. His list of impressive accomplishments includes becoming the Director General of the Bayfield Laboratory for Marine Sciences in 1978 where he received the Queens Siver Jubilee medal. He was also a founding member of the Canadian Hydrographers Association, President of the Canadian Institute of Surveying and became a successful author of two books; 'Mandalay to Norseman' and 'Navigator to Hydrographer" respectively.



Additionally, Tom was an active member of society through several clubs including the



Tom was a learned man who had an endless thirst for knowledge. Generally conservative in his views but was always willing to listen and have a friendly (or heated) debate with those around him. Often times, these included the odd table slam, but it was all in good fun and only to emphasize one's point.



He truly enjoyed life to the fullest, seeking opportunities to travel widely to enhance his profession and to attempt to fully understand other cultures. At home pottering around the garden was a major preoccupation as well as reading books of every description but particularly those with a historical context.



Tom was proud of his family, wanting them all to succeed in life, but to remain comfortable with themselves. We would all benefit to be a little more like him and always remember to keep reading, be generous with one's time and means, be determined in your endeavours but above all else, always follow your passion wherever the currents may take you.



Celebration of Life: Aug 29 11:00 Ladner United Church

