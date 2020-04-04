Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom Donnelly. View Sign Obituary

DONNELLY, Tom May 1st 1940 - March 29th 2020 It is with great sadness I announce the death of my dear husband of 42 years Tom Donnelly. Tom died Sunday morning March 29th, 2020 from heart failure in Victoria General Hospital where he was being treated for a separate condition. The last two years have been difficult for Tom enduring many health problems including dementia and two strokes in the past 6 months. He was a very strong man and took it all in stride and without complaint. Tom is predeceased by his mom and dad Joyce and Leao Donnelly as well as his older sister Joan and younger brothers Ray and Stan. He is survived by his younger sister Kitty Anne (Tony) and six wonderful children Joyce (Jim) Art, Angela, Cary (Marguerite), Brenda (Paul) and Daniel. 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and 12 nieces and nephews. Tom was born May 1st, 1940 on the family farm in Barrhead, Alberta where he spent his younger years tending the pigs, chickens and horses with his siblings. The family moved to Clearwater BC in January 1948. Tom struck out on his own in his mid-teens and headed to Edmonton where he was introduced to welding by his uncle. Upon completion of his apprenticeship Tom wanted to see the world and became a pipeline welder working on oil rigs in many different countries including Iran, Kuwait and Algeria. He sailed through the Northwest Passage on a drill ship and worked in the Beaufort Sea as well as all over Canada. We met in Majorca, Spain in 1977 when Tom arrived via Texas to start an oil contract in Algeria, it was love at first sight and we married two months later. A serious accident on the rig cut his oil days short and we settled back in his adopted hometown of beautiful Victoria in May 1978 "the only place in the world to live" he told me at our first meeting. Tom, within the confines of his body brace, put his welding skills to work building, repairing and custom fabricating parts for Victoria's then vibrant commercial fishing fleet and for the next ten years. In 1987 Tom was introduced to Rotary and invited to join The Harbourside







DONNELLY, Tom May 1st 1940 - March 29th 2020 It is with great sadness I announce the death of my dear husband of 42 years Tom Donnelly. Tom died Sunday morning March 29th, 2020 from heart failure in Victoria General Hospital where he was being treated for a separate condition. The last two years have been difficult for Tom enduring many health problems including dementia and two strokes in the past 6 months. He was a very strong man and took it all in stride and without complaint. Tom is predeceased by his mom and dad Joyce and Leao Donnelly as well as his older sister Joan and younger brothers Ray and Stan. He is survived by his younger sister Kitty Anne (Tony) and six wonderful children Joyce (Jim) Art, Angela, Cary (Marguerite), Brenda (Paul) and Daniel. 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and 12 nieces and nephews. Tom was born May 1st, 1940 on the family farm in Barrhead, Alberta where he spent his younger years tending the pigs, chickens and horses with his siblings. The family moved to Clearwater BC in January 1948. Tom struck out on his own in his mid-teens and headed to Edmonton where he was introduced to welding by his uncle. Upon completion of his apprenticeship Tom wanted to see the world and became a pipeline welder working on oil rigs in many different countries including Iran, Kuwait and Algeria. He sailed through the Northwest Passage on a drill ship and worked in the Beaufort Sea as well as all over Canada. We met in Majorca, Spain in 1977 when Tom arrived via Texas to start an oil contract in Algeria, it was love at first sight and we married two months later. A serious accident on the rig cut his oil days short and we settled back in his adopted hometown of beautiful Victoria in May 1978 "the only place in the world to live" he told me at our first meeting. Tom, within the confines of his body brace, put his welding skills to work building, repairing and custom fabricating parts for Victoria's then vibrant commercial fishing fleet and for the next ten years. In 1987 Tom was introduced to Rotary and invited to join The Harbourside Rotary Club of Victoria where he made many good friends, this was a true honour and not only gave him a passionate interest that he could take in his community and give back by fundraising for the many excellent causes the club supported, none the least of which was Project Literacy Victoria which as a crippling dyslexic sufferer all of his life, Tom put full effort in helping the organization with its many fundraising efforts including golf tournaments which gave him so much pleasure. In 1992 he received the George Knudson Award from Peter Gzowski in this endeavour, a very proud moment. Tom remained a rotary member until 2000 and lived his life by its creed: The Four-Way Test. Prior to his second career in art and framing, Tom had an ornamental iron business where he handcrafted wrought-iron structures which are dotted around the city including four rose trellises on the lawns of The Legislature and an ornamental gateway to the Rotary Garden at Government House. In 1996 Tom was nominated for and received the "Citizen of The Year" Runner-up Award presented by C-FAX 1070 and Thrifty Foods for his many voluntary contributions to Greater Victoria. A very proud day. Driving the open road and golf were his passions and he loved the fellowship that came with the latter. He was a very patriotic Canadian very proud of his Irish roots and very proud of his loving family. He is sorely missed but suffering no more. Celebration of Tom's life will be held in Clearwater in safer times. Grateful thanks to the Doctors and wonderful Nursing staff at Victoria General Hospital 7B South Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close