Tom Goldie

Feb. 17, 1942 -June 14, 2018
2 years have passed since I kissed you goodnight not knowing it was goodbye. The moment you left my heart split in two. One side filled with memories, the other died with you. Forever loved, missed and always in my heart. Gaye
Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.