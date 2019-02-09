Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom Tucker. View Sign

TUCKER, Tom On Sunday, January 27, 2019, Tom (BPhEd, MEd., F/O, RCAF Reserve) passed away at the age of 85, from cancer. Tom was the first New Year's baby born in Vancouver on January 1, 1934, to Tom Tucker Sr. and Valerie (nee Hedger). After a stop in Nanaimo, his family moved to Victoria where he attended South Park, Central and Victoria High Schools. He then earned his teaching degree while being a lab instructor at UBC and returned to the Island where he taught at Vic High, Naden, Esquimalt High and Camosun College. Years later, he chose to make a career change and began his "Complete Gardener" business where he was able to be surrounded by the nature he loved. Tom had a life-long interest in physical activity where, in the early years, he enjoyed participating in the Flying Y Track & Field Club and Oak Bay Wanderers Rugby. Later, he was able to experience the province he so appreciated through his many camping expeditions. In his spare time, Tom was involved with St. Aidan's Church, The Victoria Cornish Assoc., The Cornish Nat. Party (U.K.) and the Oak Bay-Gordon Head NDP. Tom was preceded in death by his father, mother, and step-mother (Ruby). He is survived by his four children, Evelyn, Valerie (Leonard), Tom and Jennifer (Wayn) and grandchildren Matthew, Julia, Christopher, Emma and Nicholas. He is also survived by his brother Ron (Lila), sister Linda (Bruce) and their children. We would like to thank the staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital for their excellent care. At Tom's request, a private family celebration will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the BC Cancer Agency.





TUCKER, Tom On Sunday, January 27, 2019, Tom (BPhEd, MEd., F/O, RCAF Reserve) passed away at the age of 85, from cancer. Tom was the first New Year's baby born in Vancouver on January 1, 1934, to Tom Tucker Sr. and Valerie (nee Hedger). After a stop in Nanaimo, his family moved to Victoria where he attended South Park, Central and Victoria High Schools. He then earned his teaching degree while being a lab instructor at UBC and returned to the Island where he taught at Vic High, Naden, Esquimalt High and Camosun College. Years later, he chose to make a career change and began his "Complete Gardener" business where he was able to be surrounded by the nature he loved. Tom had a life-long interest in physical activity where, in the early years, he enjoyed participating in the Flying Y Track & Field Club and Oak Bay Wanderers Rugby. Later, he was able to experience the province he so appreciated through his many camping expeditions. In his spare time, Tom was involved with St. Aidan's Church, The Victoria Cornish Assoc., The Cornish Nat. Party (U.K.) and the Oak Bay-Gordon Head NDP. Tom was preceded in death by his father, mother, and step-mother (Ruby). He is survived by his four children, Evelyn, Valerie (Leonard), Tom and Jennifer (Wayn) and grandchildren Matthew, Julia, Christopher, Emma and Nicholas. He is also survived by his brother Ron (Lila), sister Linda (Bruce) and their children. We would like to thank the staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital for their excellent care. At Tom's request, a private family celebration will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the BC Cancer Agency. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close