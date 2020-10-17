Achieving his personal best at 93 he has gone to reunite with Wanda.



Dad / Grandude has left us all with some darn fine memories. "Sense of Community" was always his mantra and also his legacy. His loves and passions were sailing, fishing, rugby, volunteering for years as a fireman, helping start the Rowing Club and hobby/ sheep farming for 60 years in Maple Bay. He was most proud of his children - Moira (Ron), Pam (Steve), Sara and of course



his Grandchildren - Brock, Collin, Mark, Caity, Cam, Nenagh and their special others including his Great Grandkids Eli, Clementine, Ruby, Cullen and Farleigh.



A gathering can't happen at this time, so hope to have a "bun fight" for him at a later date. In the meantime please raise a glass, give someone a good firm handshake and have a good chuckle over memories!



So many thank you's to the incredible staff at Cairnsmore who treated Tom as family! Also to Drs. Grimes and Robinson for amazing care over the years.



In lieu of cards and flowers and to share in his memory of Wanda, donations can be made to Hospice House or Cowichan District Hospital Foundation.



