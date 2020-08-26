LINDBERG, Tommi Wiktor November 21, 1943 - August 11, 2020 Tommi W. Lindberg, beloved husband of Angela for 45 years, passed away on August 11, 2020 when his boat capsized in stormy waters 135km off the coast of Cape Flattery. He was 76 years old. Tom was predeceased by his stepdaughter Daryl-Anne; sister Paula, and parents Peterus and Matilda. He is survived by his wife Angela; daughter Paula (Christopher); siblings: Charles, Eie, Anna-Lena and his cherished Jack Russell Terrier Lucy Louella. Born in Stockholm, Sweden, Tom immigrated to Canada with his parents as a child. He joined the Royal Canadian Air Cadets at 17yrs old and became a member of the Royal Canadian Engineers or 'Sappers' as they're known. He proudly served for 7 years, four of which were overseas in Germany, during which time he also traveled most of Europe and North Africa. Upon leaving the army he became a commercial deep-sea diver, working off the coast of Louisiana, before discovering his passion for fishing. A veteran fisherman of 50 years, he was part of the Cowichan Bay Wharf Association, BCTFA and loved his community of fellow mariners. A doting father, loving husband, and loyal friend he will be missed by many. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a limited gathering will be held for select members of close friends and family to honor his memory. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca.