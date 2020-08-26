1/1
Tommi Wiktor Lindberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINDBERG, Tommi Wiktor November 21, 1943 - August 11, 2020 Tommi W. Lindberg, beloved husband of Angela for 45 years, passed away on August 11, 2020 when his boat capsized in stormy waters 135km off the coast of Cape Flattery. He was 76 years old. Tom was predeceased by his stepdaughter Daryl-Anne; sister Paula, and parents Peterus and Matilda. He is survived by his wife Angela; daughter Paula (Christopher); siblings: Charles, Eie, Anna-Lena and his cherished Jack Russell Terrier Lucy Louella. Born in Stockholm, Sweden, Tom immigrated to Canada with his parents as a child. He joined the Royal Canadian Air Cadets at 17yrs old and became a member of the Royal Canadian Engineers or 'Sappers' as they're known. He proudly served for 7 years, four of which were overseas in Germany, during which time he also traveled most of Europe and North Africa. Upon leaving the army he became a commercial deep-sea diver, working off the coast of Louisiana, before discovering his passion for fishing. A veteran fisherman of 50 years, he was part of the Cowichan Bay Wharf Association, BCTFA and loved his community of fellow mariners. A doting father, loving husband, and loyal friend he will be missed by many. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a limited gathering will be held for select members of close friends and family to honor his memory. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sands Funeral Chapel - Duncan
187 TRUNK RD
Duncan, BC V9L 2P1
(250) 746-5212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved