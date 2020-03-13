It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Antonius (Tony) Veerkamp at the age of 84. He is survived by his loving wife Tina, son Paul (Connie), daughter Karen (Grant), grandchildren Deanna (Matt), Kelsey (Mike), Alessandra (Ryan), Michael, Anthony and four great grandchildren.



Tony came to Canada from the Netherlands in 1957 with his family and settled in Victoria. Tina came shortly afterwards and they were married in 1958. Tony worked at Yarrows Shipyards for over thirty years and this provided him with unlimited opportunities to play practical jokes on everyone. He loved to make people laugh and he will be forever remembered for his love of family, music (loud opera music on Sunday in particular) and soccer.







Tony was predeceased by his parents and three of his brothers. He leaves behind a large extended family both in Canada and the Netherlands.



We would like to extend a sincere thank you to all those that cared for Tony. In particular, the wonderful staff at Sluggett House and Dr. R. Liebscher. We will be forever grateful.



There will be no service by request.

