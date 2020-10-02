COLLIER, Tracy Gale March 14, 1965 -June 21, 2020 Tracy Gale Collier(55) of Victoria BC passed away suddenly and peacefully on 21 June 2020. She was born to parents Eve Jayne Netterfield and Albert John Collier (Bud) on 14 March 1965. She enjoyed many years of softball, bowling, bingo and spending time with her family. Tracy is survived by her husband James, her children Aaron, Kayla (Jeff), Alana (Brody) Brody, Lexi and 5 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother Jayne (2007) father Bud (1975). A private family ceremony was held Saturday, July 18 2020. Celebration of life will be arranged at a future date. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice or something meaningto mom NF1 society-Tumour Foundation of BC.







