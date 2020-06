Travers Custance

CUSTANCE, Travers E.M. July 23, 1934 - June 8, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our Dad, Trav Custance. He leaves behind his 3 children, Brad, Karen (Glenn Sauer), and Gary (Karen Hathaway), granddaughters Michelle Sauer (Andy Vickers) and Christie Sauer. Dad was a true gentleman and fiercely independent right to the end; he was also very kind and considerate of others. He will be greatly missed. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com