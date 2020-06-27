Travers Custance
CUSTANCE, Travers E.M. July 23, 1934 - June 8, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our Dad, Trav Custance. He leaves behind his 3 children, Brad, Karen (Glenn Sauer), and Gary (Karen Hathaway), granddaughters Michelle Sauer (Andy Vickers) and Christie Sauer. Dad was a true gentleman and fiercely independent right to the end; he was also very kind and considerate of others. He will be greatly missed. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
