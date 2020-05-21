GUILLEN, Trevor Trevor Lionel Guillen, resident of Grande Prairie, AB passed away on April 25, 2020, at the age of 32 years. Trevor was born in Surrey, BC but lived in Victoria for some time with his parents before moving to Vancouver. He went to school for mechanics. He had a job, but was always looking for better opportunities. He left Vancouver and moved to Lloydminster. He tried living in Red Deer but didn't like it. He ended up moving to Grande Prairie where he started making plans to be self-employed. Trevor had a big heart and was always available at anytime for anyone. He was hardworking, and always excited about work and learning. He was the kind of person anyone would be secure around because he had no enemies. He loved playing video games, camping, and working on his trucks in his free time. He enjoyed the simple things in life. He will be sadly missed by his wife Jennica Ernest; parents in-law Maria Ernest and Aoul Ernest; sisters in-law: Flaure, Florize, and Francesca; brothers in-law: Rhusein, Darwing, Lesly, and Rick; aunt in-law Marie; sister Carrie; friends: Emily, Tino, Dusting, Joel, Chris as well as many others. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.oliversfuneralhome.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 21 to May 23, 2020.