Trevor GUILLEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Trevor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GUILLEN, Trevor Trevor Lionel Guillen, resident of Grande Prairie, AB passed away on April 25, 2020, at the age of 32 years. Trevor was born in Surrey, BC but lived in Victoria for some time with his parents before moving to Vancouver. He went to school for mechanics. He had a job, but was always looking for better opportunities. He left Vancouver and moved to Lloydminster. He tried living in Red Deer but didn't like it. He ended up moving to Grande Prairie where he started making plans to be self-employed. Trevor had a big heart and was always available at anytime for anyone. He was hardworking, and always excited about work and learning. He was the kind of person anyone would be secure around because he had no enemies. He loved playing video games, camping, and working on his trucks in his free time. He enjoyed the simple things in life. He will be sadly missed by his wife Jennica Ernest; parents in-law Maria Ernest and Aoul Ernest; sisters in-law: Flaure, Florize, and Francesca; brothers in-law: Rhusein, Darwing, Lesly, and Rick; aunt in-law Marie; sister Carrie; friends: Emily, Tino, Dusting, Joel, Chris as well as many others. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.oliversfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 21 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oliver's Funeral Home & Crematorium
10005 107 Avenue
Grande Prairie, AB T8V 1L8
780-532-2929
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved