CLAYDON, Trevor Hawley It is with great sadness that the family of Constable Trevor Hawley Claydon announces his sudden passing on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the age of 48 years. Predeceased by his father Roy, grandparents Lucy & Jack Claydon and Margaret Stephenson, Trev will be lovingly remembered by his Mum Ruth (nee Stephenson); brother Steve (Allison), nephews Zachary & Nathan; daughter Lauren (her mother Lorinda); devoted wife Carmen and his children Emmanuel, Cecelia & Joaquin. Trevor will be forever remembered by many uncles, aunts, cousins, and extended family, dear friends and colleagues. Originally from Coquitlam, BC and recently of St. Albert, AB. Trevor began his professional career in law enforcement in 1996 at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre and at the time of death was a dedicated and committed 18 year veteran of the Edmonton Police Service (EPS). During his career with the EPS Trevor was involved with a variety of departments and touched many lives in the Edmonton community. Forever Remembered Memorial donations in memory of Trevor can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association at www.cmha.ca.