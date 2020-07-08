1/1
SIHOTA, Trevor Lee It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Trevor Sihota on June 15th, 2020 at his home in Nanaimo, B.C. He was born December 25th, 1980. Those who knew Trevor knew him to be loving, compassionate, generous and caring, often giving away his possessions to anyone in need. He was athletic and strong, tender and kind. Trevor will be missed everyday by his father and mother, Kip and Chris Sihota, brother Shea (Maria), sisters Chelsea Andrew (Michael) and Ashten Young (Michael), nephews Nate, Navi, William, Henry, Lewis and nieces Isabel, Anna, and Grace, loving grandparents Frank and Nell Bergunder, great-aunt Margaret Atkins, and many special aunts, uncles, cousins as well as many great friends. We know Trevor was greeted in heaven by his grandparents, Nirmal and Karm Sihota, his dear cousin Braeden Walker, and "Auntie and Uncle" Lorri and Alex Marriott. Due to restrictions at this time, a small gathering of friends and family said goodbye to Trevor on June 27th, 2020 at First Memorial Chapel in Nanaimo. Thanks to the many special people in his life that shared tears, laughter and special memories. Trevor, we will hold you in our hearts till we see you again.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
