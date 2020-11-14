It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of a husband, father, grandfather, and a great friend to many.
Born in Victoria, Trevor joined the RCMP in 1964 and embarked on a career that would last 38 years. His career started in Saskatchewan then took him to Toronto, Edmonton and Ottawa before bringing him back to his beloved B.C., where he retired in 2002 as Superintendent, Chilliwack Subdivision. It was during his time in Alberta that he met his wife, Michele. Together they travelled across the country with their daughter, Kristen, and son, Brent. Among his career highlights were being assigned to the Confederation Train in 1967 as a young Constable, earning a law degree from the University of Ottawa and acting as Aide-de-Camp to B.C. Lieutenant Governor David Lam.
In his personal life, Trevor was known for his sense of humour, his gentlemanly manner and for his loyalty to his family and friends. He took great pleasure in his lifelong friendships with Tony and Don, as well as the friendships he formed with fellow officers that he served with along the way. An avid boater, he spent his summers cruising the waters of the Pacific Coast or one of the lakes in the interior of B.C.
In his retirement, Trevor continued to enjoy boating with Michele, golfing with his friends, and in his later years, getting to know his granddaughter and grandson. His loss has been greatly felt and he will be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.dignitymemorial.com
, or if you wish to make a donation in Trevor's memory, please consider the Parkinson Wellness Project www.parkinsonwellnessproject.org
.