WARNER, Troy Glen November 9, 1964 - March 23, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce Troy Glen Warner passed away on March 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Troy was predeceased by his father Glen Warner. He leaves behind his wife Tina, son Nick, mother Wendy, sister Ronda (Berk), nephew Kyle, nieces Paige and Leigh, grandmother Elizabeth Warner, many uncles, aunts, cousins, close friends and his dog Micah. Troy was born in Grenfell, Saskatchewan and spent his younger years there; he had very fond memories of those days. In 1973, Troy with his family moved to BC, first to the Kootenays and then in 1979 moved to Chemainus on Vancouver Island. Troy gained his sense of adventure from an early age sharing many adventures with his parents and sister. Later in life, Troy would bring this sense of adventure to his own family, creating many happy memories for Tina and Nick. Troy's greatest joy was the birth of his son Nick. Troy was a very creative, talented hardworking person. He had a great sense of humour and could turn any story into an exciting event. Troy had a good outlook in life, even when his health was failing. He enjoyed many activities, some of which included camping, fishing, water skiing, working on cars, snowmobiling, spending time with his family and buddies. His favourite thing to do was dirt biking with his son Nick. Troy was employed at Western Forest Products Chemainus Sawmill as a Millwright. The family would like to thank Dr. Tanis Morris for her amazing care and support for Troy and his whole family. Thank you Dr. Geller, Dr. Masuda, Victoria and Cowichan Cancer Clinic Nurses, Chemainus Sawmill Staff and employees, Chemainus Doctors Office Staff and the caring and supportive nurses and staff at Chemainus Hospital Palliative Care. To our family and friends, we thank you all so much for all the love and support shown to Troy and all of us. Troy lived his life to the fullest and was truly one of a kind. He will be forever missed. By Troy's request there will be no service. Online Condolences may be made at:







5285 Polkey Road

Duncan , BC V9L 6W3

(250) 701-0001 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019

