Peacefully, Sept 19/20 at 11:11pm, Trudi slipped away.



Trudi, a tomboy in her early years, spent many hours outside helping her family with their rose nursery. Trudi went on to work as a keypuncher for the schoolboard and then to the third floor of Eaton’s where she had many responsibilities, including purchaser for the ladies clothing department.



Trudi loved her family – the one she was born into, the one she made with Bob and the one that she accumulated over time, her lady friends!



Trudi was stylish and impeccable. Trudi was a caregiver, immaculate homemaker and a master worrier. She enjoyed golfing, reading, music, cards with friends, ladies’ luncheons and trips with family and/or friends



Mom’s final year was challenging but she carried on like a warrior even when the world changed and the visits stopped. We are very grateful to her amazing second family at “The Heights at Mt. View”, 7th floor, for their friendship, compassion and for the time they allowed us when mom was nearing the end. In true Trudi fashion, she held on long enough for us to get ready and to make sure that we would be okay.



Trudi was predeceased by many loved ones and friends, husband Bob, mother Elsie, father George & sister Brenda from her immediate family. Trudi is survived by brother Mead (Noreen), Auntie Lorna, son Steve (Jo), Daughters – Lori (Grant), Cathy (Barry) & Sue (Rod). Trudi is also survived by grandchildren, Ryan, Russell (Chrystal), Graham (Shelley), Sean (Kimberly), Taryn, Bobby (Lindsay), Beccy, Erik & Colton as well as great grandchildren, Kaitlin, Declan, Sheamus, Levi, Ethan & William and many cousins, nieces and nephews and friends that she missed over the last year or so.



Until we meet again Mom, we love you very much!



No service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting your chosen charity.



