HUDKINS, Trudy Truus (nee Van der Valk) June 9, 1923 - May 6, 2019 Our beloved Mom passed away just short of her 96th birthday. Predeceased by her husband, Glenn Franklin Hudkins, Trudy leaves behind her four children, Charlotte, Valerie (Terry), Glenn (Janine), and Kevin (Lisa), as well as grandchildren, Kirsten, Russell, Tanya, Tony, Glenn David, Karen, Sarah and Emily. Trudy was also blessed with great-grandchildren Jackson, Elle, Marlowe, Jesse, Courtney, Fayth, Luke, Ava and Demarion, Matty and Mike, and Great-great-grandchildren Chase and Dominic. She is also survived by her sister Els (Willi) and brothers Ab (Hennie) and Glenn (Irmie), sister-in-law Nel (Louie), as well as many nieces and nephews. Trudy came to Canada from the Netherlands as a war bride, and she enjoyed her career as a registered nurse dedicated to helping others. Throughout her life, she was an active and faithful member of the Seventh-Day Adventist church. Her faith in the Lord was strong and comforted her during difficult times. She will be remembered privately by her family. She is now at rest and awaiting the Resurrection.





