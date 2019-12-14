WHITCROFT, Trudy Our most loving and caring mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on November 21st, 2019 at the age of 92. Born in Kassel-Hesse Germany to Max and Franziska Gaussmann. She was a resident of Saanich for 67 years. Predeceased by husband John, she leaves behind sons Bob, Ron (Gail)and Ken; grandchildren John, Teresa and great- grandchildren Ryle and Brooklyn. Trudy was an ardent bowler at Mayfair Lanes for many years. She was an incredible mother, wife, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. Many thanks to the hospice staff for all their caring and dedication involved in her care. Private cremation by request, flowers gratefully declined in favour of donations to Victoria Hospice Society, 1900 Fort Street, Victoria, B.C. V8R "The life of the dead is placed in the memory of the living" Marcus Tullius Cicero





