Truus Jeanne Bange (Spanier) Bakker passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020. Truus will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her. Pre-deceased by husbands Dr Jan Bakker and Oscar Spanier. Survived by children, Marianne Spanier and Robert Spanier, grandchildren, Morgane Spanier Hoeft, Brian Spanier, and Scott Spanier, nieces and nephews in New Zealand and Australia, as well as Jan Bakker's children in the Netherlands. With special thanks to the staff of Saanich Peninsula Hospital Extended Care Unit 2 for their compassionate care of Mom since 2017.
Published in The Times Colonist from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020