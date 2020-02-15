Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trygvie Garnett Moen. View Sign Obituary

MOEN, Trygvie Garnett December 17, 1953 - February 7, 2020 It is with heavy hearts our family announces the passing of Trygvie Garnett Moen. "Garny" was born and raised in the Victoria neighbourhood of James Bay. He was proud of his roots, often reflected in his stories about the grass banks, beach shore and the people of the then "working class" James Bay he loved so much. His parents, Bennie and Mary Moen, and his brother Dan predeceased him. He is survived by his brother Barrie (Marilyn), niece Amy (Mitch and Darby), nephew Kyle; sister Vivian, nephews Darren (Sally), Guy (Regan); brother Dallas; niece Amanda (Manny, Zach and Dash) and his best friend Shelley. Much-loved stepfather to Shelley's children Melissa (Robert), Fraser (Amie), and cherished "Goggy" to Melissa's children Vivienne and Trevor. Garnet was a big-hearted eccentric guy with an original approach to life. He was a gifted athlete, who loved baseball, but reached his zenith playing soccer. He was a provincial champion with Vic High in 1971, played with national amateur champions London Boxing Club and Vic West. He played professional soccer in the NASL with the New England Tea-Men and the Tulsa Roughnecks. He remained close to his former teammates his whole life. Garnet spent most of his adult working life at the Esquimalt Graving Dock. He had a passion for the work and the people he worked with. Even after his retirement he remained in all the Graving Dock sports pools. He knew the Toronto Blue Jays future decisions long before the Blue Jays knew. Much to his friends chagrin, he was usually right. He would smile and then buy the next round One of Garnet's legacies is the positive influence he had on the countless kids he coached at Lakehill soccer and baseball leagues. He dedicated endless hours of his time after long workdays, inspiring and teaching important sport and life skills to the youth of the late 90's and early 2000's. Many young men throughout Victoria will remember him as their favourite coach. A gentle giant with a great sense of humor, who loved to laugh, and had unparalleled singing and dancing skills. Garnet saw through pretence, was original in every way, and will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held at Uplands Golf Course on March 21, 2020 from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Garnet's name to the Canadian Kidney Foundation.





