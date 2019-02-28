Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyler B. MacKimmie. View Sign

It is with great sadness that the family of Tyler Bruce MacKimmie, announces his passing on Tuesday, February 12th, 2019, at the young age of 30. Tyler will be remembered lovingly by his mother and sister, Lorraine and Katrina (Tobyn) and also by his aunt, uncle and cousins who played a major role in his life, Marilyn, Eddy, Ted (Kristine), Jennifer (Bobby) and Owen (Nissa). Tyler will also be remembered fondly by his nephews and his dearest friends. Tyler was kind-hearted, adventurous and an intelligent thinker who will be missed by all who knew him. His immediate family will hold an intimate ceremony to spread his ashes at one of his favourite outdoor locations.

