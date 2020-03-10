Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyler Clayton Wormell. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

WORMELL, Tyler Clayton July 29, 1997 - March 7, 2020 At 22 years of age, Tyler left this earth with the bravery and quiet dignity he showed throughout his entire life. He passed away after his battle with cancer surrounded by loving family and many friends. Tyler was predeceased by his father, Dave Wormell; grandparents, Clayton and Kathleen Wormell and, Pasquale and Rosa DeCicco. Tyler leaves his mother, Anna Wormell (Lloyd); brothers, Dustin and Jason; uncles, Joe and Bob; aunts, Deb and Judy; and many cousins and close extended family. Tyler's many great friendships were formed during his years in school and the time he grew up playing soccer and lacrosse with JDF/Westshore. Tyler enjoyed his job as an installer for Depend-A-Door where he also made new friendships. His passions were his motorcycle, going to the gym, and spending time with family and friends. Tyler was known and described by everyone as a young man who was deeply genuine, kind, thoughtful and always there to lend a hand. His strength, perseverance and positive outlook no matter what, were characteristics admired by all. Many thanks to the incredible team at Victoria Hospice for their loving care of Tyler and our family. The Celebration of Tyler's Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00pm with Entombment at Royal Oak Mausoleum. A Reception will follow in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BC Cancer Agency Victoria Branch or Victoria Hospice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020

