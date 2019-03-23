Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyler Nicholas Rai. View Sign

RAI, Tyler Nicholas (May 25, 1991 - March 18, 2019) It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son, grandson, husband, father, brother, nephew and friend. Tyler passed away peacefully in his sleep. Tyler is survived by his mother and father, Kerry and Janik, fiancée Kristina, son Jacob, sister Alicia, grandparents Harry and Nancy, numerous aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. He is predeceased by his grandparents Jake and Deso Sangha. Tyler was passionate in his role at Island Asphalt running paving equipment where he grew to love and enjoy working with his fellow coworkers. Tyler was known and loved for always having a beautiful smile on his face that could light up a room and his infectious laugh. Prayer service to be held at the Khalsa Diwan Sikh Temple at 1210 Topaz Ave on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 3:00PM. A celebration of life will be held at the Victoria Conference Centre in the Ballroom at 720 Douglas St on Saturday March 30, 2019 from 2:00PM - 5:00PM.





RAI, Tyler Nicholas (May 25, 1991 - March 18, 2019) It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son, grandson, husband, father, brother, nephew and friend. Tyler passed away peacefully in his sleep. Tyler is survived by his mother and father, Kerry and Janik, fiancée Kristina, son Jacob, sister Alicia, grandparents Harry and Nancy, numerous aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. He is predeceased by his grandparents Jake and Deso Sangha. Tyler was passionate in his role at Island Asphalt running paving equipment where he grew to love and enjoy working with his fellow coworkers. Tyler was known and loved for always having a beautiful smile on his face that could light up a room and his infectious laugh. Prayer service to be held at the Khalsa Diwan Sikh Temple at 1210 Topaz Ave on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 3:00PM. A celebration of life will be held at the Victoria Conference Centre in the Ballroom at 720 Douglas St on Saturday March 30, 2019 from 2:00PM - 5:00PM. Funeral Home First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories

4725 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y1B4

(250) 658-5244 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close