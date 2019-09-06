Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Una Lennam. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

LENNAM, Una February 3, 1928 - August 25, 2019 Friend to all. Una passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family listening to one of her favourite songs in her own bed at Sunrise in Victoria. Born in Sunderland, Yorkshire, she emigrated to Canada in the 1950s, received her Masters of Social Work from Wayne State University in Detroit, soon married Trevor and relocated to Fredericton, New Brunswick. Moving to Calgary in 1966, she taught social work at Mt. Royal College, began a program to teach human relations with the City of Calgary Police and always taught Scottish Country Dance, even in Victoria where she moved in 1999. Predeceased by her sisters, Nancy, Edna and Elsie, as well as her loving husband, Trevor; Una is survived by son, David, his wife Nicole and her granddaughter, Natasha and Molly the dog. Una was foremost a teacher, friend, lively spirit and adventurer, whose smile, kindness and desire to help people make the most of themselves was always on display. A Celebration of Life worthy of Una's well-known fancy for a good party will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, September 24 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Zonta Club of Victoria. Una was a long time active member of Zonta, which has a mandate to empower women. All contributions will be used to set up a scholarship in Una's name. You can bring or mail cheques to David Lennam at 1148 Chapman Street, Victoria, BC V8V 2T6. Condolences may be offered to the family at







