Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for V. Gail LOGAN. View Sign Obituary

(Violet) Gail Logan, born June 27, 1941 died peacefully and surrounded by her family on Aug 22, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.



Gail lived most of her young life in Brentwood Bay, just outside Victoria BC, where her family owned and ran the Derby Café. She told many stories of baking many pies with her mother and sisters for the café and sneaking candy from the soda counter, of running in the Woodwynn farm fields, climbing trees, and diving off the Mill Bay ferry when it was half way out in the bay and swimming back to the beach. She worked at Butchart Gardens as a teenager and played basketball on Friday nights at the Brentwood Bay Community Hall. She was a celebrated basketball and softball athlete in her school and community, two sports that she played for many years into her adult life.



As a reserve cadet at 18, Gail met Stanley Eakin. Married 48 years, they spent their first years together stationed in the US, coming home in 1964. In her young working life, she was employed as a secretary at the Victoria School board and later in the Dieticians office at St. Josephs Hospital, before devoting her time fully to her children. She volunteered for many years, for several causes, while raising her family, and after. She brought friendship and joy to many patients at Tillicum Lodge. She had an active social life with her sisters, aunts, cousins and close friends of the "stitch and bitch club", and her wonderful enduring relationships with school and sports chums.



Fitness was always a part of her life and she participated in the same aerobics class for 37 years, where she built strong bonds and friendships with many of the other participants. Beautiful people who have supported and cheered her on to a longer happier life, since her original dire diagnosis in 2017. We thank you all, for the cards, the visits, the phone calls, the love and support you gave our mother consistently. It was a huge, happy part of her life!



Gail was survived by her daughters, Karen (James), Robyn (Brian) and Christine (Terry) and her six grandchildren, Austin, Marshall, Harmony, Jackson, Carmen and Lola. Also, by her sister Arlyne (Cliff), and loving nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her parents Ed and Edna Logan, her sisters Loretta and Joanne and her partner Case.



We give many, many, thanks: to the angelic staff at the BCCA, Dr Geller and all the chemo nurses; to the Community Home Care nurses that looked after Mom; to the Palliative Response team nurses that gave us the support and guidance to care for Mom, at her lovely little home that she enjoyed so much, for as long as we possibly could; and to the nurses and Drs of Victoria Hospice for the loving care in her final days.



A service to Celebrate Gail's life will be held Thursday, Sept 5 at 2pm, at First Memorial Chapel 4725 Falaise Dr with a reception for those attending, afterwards on site.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests that you make a donation in Gail's name to the BC Cancer Agency at 2410 Lee Avenue, Victoria, BC, V8R 6V5 or through

(Violet) Gail Logan, born June 27, 1941 died peacefully and surrounded by her family on Aug 22, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.Gail lived most of her young life in Brentwood Bay, just outside Victoria BC, where her family owned and ran the Derby Café. She told many stories of baking many pies with her mother and sisters for the café and sneaking candy from the soda counter, of running in the Woodwynn farm fields, climbing trees, and diving off the Mill Bay ferry when it was half way out in the bay and swimming back to the beach. She worked at Butchart Gardens as a teenager and played basketball on Friday nights at the Brentwood Bay Community Hall. She was a celebrated basketball and softball athlete in her school and community, two sports that she played for many years into her adult life.As a reserve cadet at 18, Gail met Stanley Eakin. Married 48 years, they spent their first years together stationed in the US, coming home in 1964. In her young working life, she was employed as a secretary at the Victoria School board and later in the Dieticians office at St. Josephs Hospital, before devoting her time fully to her children. She volunteered for many years, for several causes, while raising her family, and after. She brought friendship and joy to many patients at Tillicum Lodge. She had an active social life with her sisters, aunts, cousins and close friends of the "stitch and bitch club", and her wonderful enduring relationships with school and sports chums.Fitness was always a part of her life and she participated in the same aerobics class for 37 years, where she built strong bonds and friendships with many of the other participants. Beautiful people who have supported and cheered her on to a longer happier life, since her original dire diagnosis in 2017. We thank you all, for the cards, the visits, the phone calls, the love and support you gave our mother consistently. It was a huge, happy part of her life!Gail was survived by her daughters, Karen (James), Robyn (Brian) and Christine (Terry) and her six grandchildren, Austin, Marshall, Harmony, Jackson, Carmen and Lola. Also, by her sister Arlyne (Cliff), and loving nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her parents Ed and Edna Logan, her sisters Loretta and Joanne and her partner Case.We give many, many, thanks: to the angelic staff at the BCCA, Dr Geller and all the chemo nurses; to the Community Home Care nurses that looked after Mom; to the Palliative Response team nurses that gave us the support and guidance to care for Mom, at her lovely little home that she enjoyed so much, for as long as we possibly could; and to the nurses and Drs of Victoria Hospice for the loving care in her final days.A service to Celebrate Gail's life will be held Thursday, Sept 5 at 2pm, at First Memorial Chapel 4725 Falaise Dr with a reception for those attending, afterwards on site.In lieu of flowers the family suggests that you make a donation in Gail's name to the BC Cancer Agency at 2410 Lee Avenue, Victoria, BC, V8R 6V5 or through www.bccancer.bc.ca/donate Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close