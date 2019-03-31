Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for V. June Jones. View Sign

Valerie "June" Jones, (nee Ker) youngest daughter of B. Russell and Louise Ker (nee Durand) of Victoria, passed away peacefully in Castleview Care Centre in Castlegar, B.C. on February 26, 2019 at the age of 89 years.



June took pleasure in the outdoors, gardening, fishing, reading and mostly - her family. Her smile always lit up a room wherever she went. Her thoughtfulness and kindnesses never went unnoticed.



She will be lovingly remembered by her children; Ian of Calgary, Gordon (Hiedi) of Regina, Kathy (Grant) of Castlegar and Diana (Francesco) of Nanaimo. Her ten grandchildren; Brendan, Lisa (Dave), Bradley, John, Jeffrey, Stacey (Teidje), Cydney (Michael), Jessica, Connor and Victoria, as well as her two great-granddaughters; Harlequin and Aubrey, her four nieces; Paula Arsens (Scott), Susan McInnis (Ian), Linda Crossley and Sandra Pittana (Michael), her cousin Elspeth (Jim) Helmcken, their families and her many lifetime friends, most notably "Johnny". June was predeceased by her loving husband of 60+ years, Peter in 2013 and her two sisters; Diana Arsens and Daphne Rowan-Legg.



The family wishes to especially thank Francis Lockerby for her compassionate care and friendship of June, as well as the doctors, nurses, caregivers and Mary who helped keep her last years bright and interesting.



Honouring her wishes, cremation has taken place.



Friends and relatives are invited to a Celebration of June's life, to be held at 1pm Saturday July 27, 2019 at Goward House in Victoria BC. In living memory of June, a tree will be planted at her birth home of Abbeymoore Manor in Victoria .

