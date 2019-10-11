Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie A. MORRY. View Sign Obituary

MORRY, Valerie A. March 7, 1943 - October 8, 2019 Taken from us far too soon, Val (Mum, Grammy) left us October 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. Tragically predeceased by her sons Glen in 1986 and Dean in 2014. Beloved wife of Mike for the past 57 years - she also leaves behind her daughter Lisa, and her grandchildren Melina, Michelle (James), Nik and Morgan, her brother John (Maureen) and her nephew Doug (Taryn) as well as extended family and many life-long friends. Val was born in England (nee Quested) and came to Canada with her parents, brother and grandmother in 1948. The family settled in Victoria and Val attended Victoria High School. She met Mike, while working at McTavish Insurance and they married in 1962. She had various part-time jobs over the years but caring for her family was the focus of her life. In her retirement she was a dedicated volunteer with Beacon Community Services. Val loved her family above all else, always taking an active interest in the lives of her children and grandchildren. We were so lucky to have her, she was our center, our safe place, the person we could all count on to help sort out life's ups and downs over a cup of piping hot tea or a fantastic roast beef dinner. A master organizer, talented interior decorator, cook and gardener, she was always ready to tackle any project, big or small. We will treasure all of our happy memories of gathering together with Val at home and during summers spent swimming, rowing and beach-combing at Deep Bay. She was HOME to us all, we are lost without her. No service by her request.





MORRY, Valerie A. March 7, 1943 - October 8, 2019 Taken from us far too soon, Val (Mum, Grammy) left us October 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. Tragically predeceased by her sons Glen in 1986 and Dean in 2014. Beloved wife of Mike for the past 57 years - she also leaves behind her daughter Lisa, and her grandchildren Melina, Michelle (James), Nik and Morgan, her brother John (Maureen) and her nephew Doug (Taryn) as well as extended family and many life-long friends. Val was born in England (nee Quested) and came to Canada with her parents, brother and grandmother in 1948. The family settled in Victoria and Val attended Victoria High School. She met Mike, while working at McTavish Insurance and they married in 1962. She had various part-time jobs over the years but caring for her family was the focus of her life. In her retirement she was a dedicated volunteer with Beacon Community Services. Val loved her family above all else, always taking an active interest in the lives of her children and grandchildren. We were so lucky to have her, she was our center, our safe place, the person we could all count on to help sort out life's ups and downs over a cup of piping hot tea or a fantastic roast beef dinner. A master organizer, talented interior decorator, cook and gardener, she was always ready to tackle any project, big or small. We will treasure all of our happy memories of gathering together with Val at home and during summers spent swimming, rowing and beach-combing at Deep Bay. She was HOME to us all, we are lost without her. No service by her request. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close