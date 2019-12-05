Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie A. WATT. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother, Valerie Anne Watt. She passed away peacefully on Salt Spring Island on November 22nd in the presence of her loving family.



Valerie is pre-deceased by her son Douglas, her sister Mary, her brothers-in-law Bill and Michael, sister-in-law Gay, and her son-in-law Tom. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Donald Watt, her children Chris (Kerry), Barbara, and Robert (Liz), grand children Shaun (Lindsay), Breanne (Mike), Michael (Mimi), Katherine, Emerson, Vienna and Geneva, and 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Audrey Bennett and her brother-in-law Bill Hogg.



Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on December 14th at All Saints by-the-Sea Church on Salt Spring Island, to be followed by a reception and tea. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.

