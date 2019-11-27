Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie Ann Arnsdorf. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

ARNSDORF, Valerie Ann (Nordin, nee Riecken) December 7, 1939 - November 22, 2019 Val passed away peacefully with her daughter Leahann at her side after a lengthy struggle with dementia. Valerie was born in Davidson, Saskatchewan to Elsie and John Riecken the fourth of five children. She is survived by her children Dale (Michele) and Leahann, her husband Barry, grandchildren: Ashley, Kristen, Ryan, Ava, Emmett, and James, brother Don (Mary), sisters Jacquie (Bob) and Sandy and many friends and colleagues. She was predeceased by her sister Joyce. Val attended St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Victoria - graduating in 1962. She practiced nursing in Dawson Creek, Chilliwack, Langley and finally Victoria where she spent her final working days as a home care nurse before retiring in 2000. Val loved to travel and she and Barry travelled to Japan and China, Central and South America, Cuba, Europe, and Tanzania. She loved company, conversation, a cup of coffee and a glass of red wine. Val enjoyed going for walks, yoga, quilting and bridge. Her time and skill in the kitchen will be remembered by the many who dined chez Valerie. Val was supported during her illness by many friends, relatives and health care professionals. She would always greet visitors with a wide smile even after the disease managed to strip so many things from her. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel & Reception Centre, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Val's memory to the Alzheimer Society of BC or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at







