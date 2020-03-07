Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie Ann Rose. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services - Duncan 375 Brae Road Duncan , BC V9L3T9 (250)-748-2134 Obituary

ROSE, Valerie Ann (Shick/Stene) With sadness, we announce the passing of our Val, February 25, 2020, in Nanaimo, BC. Everyone who met Valerie was touched by her positive joy of life. Loved by all. Valerie Ann was born December 17, 1939 in Victoria and was a well-known Victoria Gal. Active in the Victoria Girls Drill team and modelling, as well as working at the Victoria Tourist Bureau in the Inner Harbour. Working there and running across the street to the Empress to do a model stint on her lunch. In the 70's, Val moved to Richmond and raised her family there. She loved her job with the Richmond School Board. There she made many friends and enjoyed hiking on the weekends with those friends. Val retired from Richmond School Board and often spent time between Salt Spring Island and Victoria to be with her family and friends. Valerie loved to travel, she loved Alaska, The Yukon and enjoyed many trips to The Cayman Islands with her school sweetheart Dallas Lansdell of Victoria. Survived by her 2 children, Lyle Stene and Lesley Oswell; nieces Courtney Out and Tracy MacKay; grandchildren Taylor and Jessica Smith, Britney and Derek Oswell. Predeceased by her first husband, Warner T. Shick; son Daniel Stene; sister Judy Lynn Tarbet and Allan Tarbet. Thank you to Nanaimo Memory Care, family and friends for your continued support. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 22, 2020 at Coast Hotel and Marina, Victoria, from 11:30 am - 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the BC Alzheimer Society or BC Children's Hospital, greatly appreciated.







ROSE, Valerie Ann (Shick/Stene) With sadness, we announce the passing of our Val, February 25, 2020, in Nanaimo, BC. Everyone who met Valerie was touched by her positive joy of life. Loved by all. Valerie Ann was born December 17, 1939 in Victoria and was a well-known Victoria Gal. Active in the Victoria Girls Drill team and modelling, as well as working at the Victoria Tourist Bureau in the Inner Harbour. Working there and running across the street to the Empress to do a model stint on her lunch. In the 70's, Val moved to Richmond and raised her family there. She loved her job with the Richmond School Board. There she made many friends and enjoyed hiking on the weekends with those friends. Val retired from Richmond School Board and often spent time between Salt Spring Island and Victoria to be with her family and friends. Valerie loved to travel, she loved Alaska, The Yukon and enjoyed many trips to The Cayman Islands with her school sweetheart Dallas Lansdell of Victoria. Survived by her 2 children, Lyle Stene and Lesley Oswell; nieces Courtney Out and Tracy MacKay; grandchildren Taylor and Jessica Smith, Britney and Derek Oswell. Predeceased by her first husband, Warner T. Shick; son Daniel Stene; sister Judy Lynn Tarbet and Allan Tarbet. Thank you to Nanaimo Memory Care, family and friends for your continued support. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 22, 2020 at Coast Hotel and Marina, Victoria, from 11:30 am - 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the BC Alzheimer Society or BC Children's Hospital, greatly appreciated. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close