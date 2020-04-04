GIBSON, Valerie 1936 - 2020 Valerie was born in Swansea, Wales to Matt and Enid Davies, Valerie died in Victoria following a long, patient struggle with several ailments. Predeceased by her husband, John, she is survived and missed by her children, Paul (m. Karen Bernstein), Robert and Anne. Valerie spent her childhood in war-time Swansea. She became a Midwife and met her Irish journalist husband in Cardiff, Wales. They immigrated to Canada in 1960. John's work moved the family several times, to Halifax, Moncton, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa and finally Victoria, B.C., where John and Valerie retired. Valerie loved people, especially family: her own, her brother-and-sisters-in-law, her daughters-in-law. Daughter Anne was a favourite travelling companion and her loving caregiver in her final years. People described Valerie as "warm-spirited, funny, enthusiastic, positive, big energy, huge spirit, joy to be around." She was always singing (the Welsh…), in her church choir, to her family and friends, doing her household chores, always singing… and now joins in the choir of heavenly angels. A Memorial Service will be announced when social distancing regulations allows. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020