Valerie passed peacefully surrounded by loving family. Predeceased by her husband George, parents Helen and Leon and brother Leonard. Valerie will be lovingly remembered by her sons Quinn (Katerina) and Jaret (Tammy) grandsons Aidan, Lucas, Kade, Nicolas and Adam; brother Don (Ruth) and sister Darsey and numerous nieces and nephews. Val's greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and coffee with friends. Please join family and friends in a celebration of her life at 12:00 pm Saturday May 18, 2019 at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria, BC. A reception will follow with food and fellowship. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Cancer Society.
Published in The Times Colonist on May 11, 2019