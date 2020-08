Or Copy this URL to Share

November 20, 1940 - August 11, 2017



I know a smile I would love to see



A loving face so dear



I know a hand I would love to hold



A voice I long to hear



I know a heart thoughtful and true



I know them all, because I loved you.



Dearly missed by Russ, Jeannie (Randy), Kelley (Dean), Kathie, Mike, and Heather (Bill)



