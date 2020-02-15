MURRAY, Valerie Jean (nee Mitchell) July 15, 1944 - February 8, 2020 We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Valerie. She leaves behind Alex, her husband of 53 years, her daughter, Donna (Jim) and her son, Mike (Laural). She was predeceased by her son, Steve. Valerie also leaves behind 5 grandsons, Devon, Garrett, Weston, Sawyer and Adam, her sister Marion, her brother Bill and many other relatives. She was born in Victoria, BC, graduated from Oak Bay High and had a long career in banking. She enjoyed singing in the Joy of Life choir, gardening and spending time with her grandsons. Val was a thoughtful, selfless, wonderful person and we will miss her forever. A service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Sands Funeral Chapel (317 Goldstream Avenue, Victoria, BC). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Her final resting place will be at Hatley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020