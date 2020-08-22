It is with a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Valerie Jennings, born in Alexandria Egypt in 1939. She was raised in England and immigrated to Canada with her loving parents in her teenage years. Valerie graduated from Simon Fraser University with her teaching degree and started a career that she loved. She met and married her loving husband Brian, and they moved to Esquimalt and started a family. Valerie worked as a substitute teacher and worked part time as a swim instructor all while raising her children. Later in life, she got enjoyment in taking care of her grandchildren and crafting. Valerie is survived by her loving sons Colin (Jessie) and Ian, daughters Leanne (Chad), Diane and Shawna and her grandchildren Justin, Riley, Jordyn and Brodie. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A donation in her memory can be made to the Salvation Army/Sunset lodge.
Messages can be left at firstmemorialsaanich.com