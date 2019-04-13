RODRIQUEZ, Valerie Joan (formerly, Collins, nee Garry) Passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2019, with her husband, Edgar, and her four beloved cats at her side. Valerie was raised in downtown Los Angeles (her birth place),and spent forty years in various places in British Columbia, moving to Madison, Indiana to be with Edgar Rodriquez and had the last year in Easton, Pennsylvania. In Victoria, Valerie met Sheila and Lori..the three became fast friends "the three amigos". We say "Goodbye to you, Valerie" love, Sheila and Lori.
