WALTER, Vanetia Louise Coburn (nee Tait) 26 June 1934 - 9 May 2020 Born in Vancouver to Louis Benton and Helen Grace Tait, Vanetia also called Kamloops, New Westminster, White Horse, Toronto and Victoria home. She was predeceased by her husband of 52-years, John, in 2017 and is survived by her brother Don (Lynda), children Sherree, Nicole (Dave) and Andrew, granddaughter Sarah, and great-grandchildren Johannes, Benedikt and Lola. An x-ray technician by vocation and, starting with piano as a chid, music was a proud avocation. While attending Victoria High School, she was selected as the student trumpeter to represent B.C. in the Canadian - American Girls High School Concert Band. The ensemble toured Canada and the northern states. It was comprised of one representative from each Canadian province and one from each American state. She loved a wide range of genres - from Jazz to classical to Celtic. She and Dad availed themselves of Victoria's music offerings: the Victoria Symphony, concerts in the park, the annual Christmas Tuba concert, local choral groups, Tattoos, the lot. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers of the James Bay Care Centre for their excellent care and kindness. Please direct any donations in Vanetia's memory to the Greater Victoria Eldercare Foundation.







