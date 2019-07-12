Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vaughn Roger Cofell. View Sign Obituary

COFELL, Vaughn Roger Vaughn passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Royal Jubilee Hospital with family by his side. He was born on October 23, 1936 in Toronto, Ontario. Vaughn was predeceased by mother, Hazel and father, Roger Cofell; sister, Diane and brother-in-law, Bobby Scott; brother, Delbert Cofell and brother-in-law, Glenn Baird. Vaughn is survived by his children, Kim Exley, Mark (Becky) Cofell, our special daughter-in-law and "Little Bear"; his grandchildren, Payton, Xaiden, Ava and Ash. Vaughn had special fondness for nephew, David (Paula) Scott and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Greta Baird (99 years); sister and brother-in-law Deb and Billy Mayer and sister-in-law, Diane Baird and sister-in-law, Hilda Cofell. Married to wife, Pat for 49 (plus 5) adventuresome and interesting years. "Love Kept Us Together." Loved his white wine, fishing and going to the Royal's games, occasionally with Pat and other members of the family but most of all with Joel, our good neighbour and friend. He had a special place in his heart for our daughter, Kim (Squeeks). Her nightly phone calls checking on her Mom and Dad to make sure our day was good. Always thinking of others! All our friends and family will totally miss his gourmet meals. Who is going to cook now? Vaughn, his dog "Little Bear" and son, Mark were fixtures at the Wheaton GMC dealership leasing department. "What a Team", Vaughn since 1993, Mark since 2005 and "Little Bear" since 2007. Mark wasn't sure about the new arrival, 3 lbs. of fur. He never grew so he resided in Vaughn's desk drawer during business hours. Thanks Dave and Team for your understanding over the years and much loyalty. You still have our first born. The dog is retired. Vaughn is off to a new adventure. Vaughn was blessed with loving family, many friends and loyal customers who will truly miss him. Thanks to Dr. Chew, Connie, his receptionist and all the staff that were so kind during Vaughn's illness at the Royal Jubilee Hospital and to Trevor and staff at McCall's Funeral Home for their kindness and understanding. Vaughn's wishes were no service but a Celebration of Life which will be held at our home at 1520 Queensbury Ave. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1pm to 5pm. Those we love don't go away They walk beside us every day Unseen, unheard, but always near Still loved, still missed And held so dear Condolences may be offered to the family at







