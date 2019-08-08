Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma Amy Collins. View Sign Service Information Regina Funeral Home 4001 East Victoria Ave Regina , SK S4V 3A3 (306)-789-8850 Obituary

COLLINS, Velma Amy It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Velma Amy Collins, on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Velma was born on January 5, 1927 in Nipawan, SK. She was predeceased by her husband Harvey Collins; daughter Trudy Cameron; and son-in-law Gordon Cameron. Velma is survived by her sons Wade (Ivy) Collins of Victoria, BC. and Gary (Lynda) Collins of Drumheller, AB; daughter Cheryl Collins (Mel Panchuk) of Regina SK; sisters Lucille Jenkins of Clarkston, UT and Kay Muir of Peachland, BC.; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; as well as special friends George Durbin and children, Randy Durbin, Cindy James, Debbie Sillinger and families. Velma will always be remembered by her kind heart and compassion to others, she loved her family unconditionally. She spread joy where ever she went and the sparkle in her eyes will be missed by many. The family would like to thank the staff at Harbour Landing Village and Muchmore Lodge for her care the past couple of years. At Velma's request family is to gather privately to remember her life. She will be laid to rest beside her husband Harvey at Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined, those wishing to make donations may do so to the Regina Humane Society, PO Box 3143, Regina, SK S4P 3G7 or to the Regina Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 001, 1820 Cornwall Street, Regina, SK. Family and friends are invited to sign the online obituary and tributes page at





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019

