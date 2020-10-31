TUFFORD, Velma Doreen Doreen Tufford of Victoria, BC passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020, at the age of 95. Doreen was born and raised in Spy Hill Saskatchewan. She met her husband Victor while attending school in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba, and married him shortly after. They resided in Portage where they raised 4 daughters. In 1991 they moved to Victoria, BC to be close to their daughter Shelly. Doreen was an avid gardener all her life and took great pride in the many horticultural awards and accolades she received over the years. She also enjoyed quilting, tatting, crocheting, and sewing. Doreen was predeceased by her husband Victor who passed in August 2009, her mom and dad, and her brother and sister. Doreen is survived by her daughters Carol Desilets (Maurice), Karen Chilton, Melanie Robertson (Glen), Shelly Bottrell (Don), and her grandchildren; Kristin, Amber, Jennifer, Kevin, Melissa, and Heather, Connor, Callum and her great-grandchildren Nora and Jude. A Celebration of Doreen's life will be a small family gathering at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com