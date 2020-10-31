1/
Velma Doreen Tufford
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Velma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TUFFORD, Velma Doreen Doreen Tufford of Victoria, BC passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020, at the age of 95. Doreen was born and raised in Spy Hill Saskatchewan. She met her husband Victor while attending school in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba, and married him shortly after. They resided in Portage where they raised 4 daughters. In 1991 they moved to Victoria, BC to be close to their daughter Shelly. Doreen was an avid gardener all her life and took great pride in the many horticultural awards and accolades she received over the years. She also enjoyed quilting, tatting, crocheting, and sewing. Doreen was predeceased by her husband Victor who passed in August 2009, her mom and dad, and her brother and sister. Doreen is survived by her daughters Carol Desilets (Maurice), Karen Chilton, Melanie Robertson (Glen), Shelly Bottrell (Don), and her grandchildren; Kristin, Amber, Jennifer, Kevin, Melissa, and Heather, Connor, Callum and her great-grandchildren Nora and Jude. A Celebration of Doreen's life will be a small family gathering at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories
4725 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y1B4
2506585244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved